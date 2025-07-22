United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Names New Officers, Board Members 

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona recently concluded its annual meeting with the election of new officers and board members who have joined the organization’s leadership at the start of a new fiscal year.

The board elected Monica Vargas-Mahar, Market CEO, Carondelet Health Network, as Chair; Joe Salkowski, senior director of communications and public affairs, Tucson Electric Power, as Vice-Chair; Ty Brown, executive director, JP Morgan Private Bank, as Secretary; and Alicia White, senior audit manager, La Frontera, as Treasurer.

In addition, the board elected Eliezer Asunsolo, VP and senior banking advisor, Northern Trust, as Campaign Chair; Mary Rowley, CEO/Managing Partner, NüPOINT Marketing, as Board Development Chair; and Trish Muir, communications coordinator at Teamsters Local 104, as Audit & Ethics Chair.

The board also elected Nina Grigsby, CFO, Paragon Space Development Corporation, as a new board member. Allison Duffy, president of Silverado Technologies, will continue to serve on the board for one additional year in the role of Immediate Past Chair. Vanecia Kerr, president and CEO, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, will serve as an Ex officio member of the board.

“Our newly appointed board embodies the talent, diversity, and leadership experience needed to guide United Way of Tucson into the future,” said Kerr. “These are visionary and inspired leaders who are deeply committed to leveraging their resources and networks to help us tackle our community’s toughest challenges. We are sincerely grateful for their service and dedication—one individual, one family at a time. I look forward to working alongside them as we continue building a stronger, more equitable Southern Arizona.”