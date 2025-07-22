Pima County Makes Permitting More User-Friendly

Pima County Public Works has launched a new, more user-friendly interface for its online permitting portal.

Dubbed the Pima County Permit Gateway, the site was created to simplify the permitting process for first-time users and improve data collection from experienced applicants. Permits are needed for projects ranging from new home construction to solar installations to right-of-way permits.

“With a step-by-step decision tree, users are guided to the correct permit type without needing to navigate the system on their own,” said Jennifer Gauglitz, project manager for Pima County Development Services.

The new system will allow Pima County to continuously improve the application process for various permits based on the data they collect.

“By gathering more detailed information upfront, the review process becomes faster and more streamlined,” said Gauglitz.

The Permit Gateway will allow established users to continue using their same log-in information and maintain access to all their previous records while creating a new interface that will simplify the process for new users.

“Applicants will still be able to schedule inspections, submit revisions, search records, and pay fees all in one place,” said Gauglitz. “Now it just has a fresh new look and is easier to navigate.”