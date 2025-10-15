United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Issues Final Volunteer Call for 26th Annual Days of Caring

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has put out a final call for volunteers for the 26th Annual Days of Caring, the single largest volunteer event in the state. On Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25, the two-day initiative is expected to pair more than 100 local projects with thousands of caring volunteers to improve the Southern Arizona community. Last year, more than 1,600 volunteers turned out to complete 95 projects, both onsite and virtual, resulting in 4,800 volunteer hours.

With over 650 volunteers already signed up and dozens of projects awaiting helping hands, Days of Caring stands as a powerful demonstration of what can be accomplished when the community works together. The two-day initiative unites individuals, businesses, schools, nonprofits, and government agencies from across Southern Arizona to improve the community one project at a time. Projects are submitted by local nonprofits, schools from every district in Pima County, the city, the county, and other community organizations. From organizing efforts that strengthen local nonprofits, to assembling critical hygiene kits for youth in need, to revitalizing entire school playgrounds and outdoor spaces, each project reflects the heart of United Way’s mission to unite people, ideas, and resources to build a thriving community.

Gold Sponsors this year include Garmin, Comcast, and Texas Instruments; Silver Sponsors include Rio Nuevo, Southwest Gas, and iHeartMedia.

“Since arriving in Tucson, I’ve been amazed by how genuinely caring this community is,” said Vanecia Kerr, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “Days of Caring is such a vibrant expression of that generosity — hundreds of volunteers rolling up their sleeves to strengthen our community together. We still need more volunteers to make this year’s event the biggest and most impactful yet, and I promise, it’s an experience you won’t forget,” Kerr concluded.

Volunteers are now able to register by visiting United Way of Tucson Volunteer Center | United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. Volunteers will be able to check out all the projects currently available and sign up for them on this page. Volunteer registration closes Friday, October 17.

For more details and information, please visit Days of Caring – United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona (unitedwaytucson.org)

About United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is building a thriving community by uniting people, ideas, and resources, serving more than 400,000 individuals locally each year. With more than a century of service in this region, United Way of Tucson remains committed to transforming lives and driving lasting change by focusing on key issues: educational success, financial wellness, healthy living, housing stability, and homelessness. As the premier community convener, United Way of Tucson fosters strategic partnerships and mobilizes resources to design impactful, innovative solutions that support community members and strengthen the local economy. By utilizing measurable results, United Way ensures data-driven decision-making and monitors both internal and external partner programs to maximize outcomes. Learn more at www.unitedwaytucson.org