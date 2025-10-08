5151 E. Broadway Tower Announces Spoke Coworking Tower Suites

Iconic 5151 E. Broadway Tower has announced the opening of Spoke Coworking Tower Suites, a modern, amenity-rich, and community-driven workplace, following a meticulous buildout of the entire top floor. It includes 13,238 square feet of beautifully furnished offices, meeting rooms with state-of-the-art technology, and comfort areas, complete with natural light and magnificent 17th floor views of Tucson, are business-ready for solo entrepreneurs to growing companies.

The Spoke Coworking offices in Tucson’s largest commercial office building have 56 private suites from 45 to 330 square feet, fifteen 30-square-foot semi-private desk spaces, and three multi-sized conference rooms with seating to accommodate 4 to 12. Private sound-absorbing phone booths, two Huddle Hubs provide a sanctuary for therapists or small groups, and Enterprise-grade internet (one of the many high-tech perks built in at Spoke by the owners, who previously founded a technology company). A podcast studio with fully equipped editing capabilities is in development and will be announced later.

Prelaunch activity has been strong. Owners David and Christine Tosi said, “Our entrepreneurial mission has always been to build meaningful connections. We love introducing people and businesses to one another, and this new location allows us to expand that vision even further in the Tucson community. We’re grateful to the ownership and the management team at 5151 E. Broadway for helping bring this to life. We can’t wait to see the relationships, opportunities, and creative energy that grow in our second home.”

Spoke Coworking is redefining the way we work with flexible plans that encourage productivity and collaboration. Additionally, all essential services required to operate professionally are available in-house, along with unlimited refreshments, well-attended regular gatherings, and access to 5151’s fitness center, great views, EV Charging stations, the Catalina Conference Center, abundant parking, and area conveniences.

Learn more at spokecoworking.com