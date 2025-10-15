Tucson Jazz Vocalist Sarah Tolar to Headline Concert for Jewish Family and Children’s Services

Acclaimed jazz singer Sarah Tolar will lend her signature smooth vocals and heartfelt style to Rhapsody in Hope, a special benefit concert for Jewish Family & Children’s Services of Southern Arizona (JFCS). The performance will be held Sunday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Berger Performing Arts Center.

Tolar will perform original selections from her three albums alongside classic jazz standards, backed by a stellar quartet featuring Angelo Versace on piano and Brice Winston on saxophone.

“I’m excited to share my music in support of the life-changing work of JFCS,” Tolar said. “I love Tucson and am proud to give back to a community that has become my home.”

A seasoned performer, songwriter, and educator, Tolar has graced international stages and festivals including CoachellaandLollapalooza, and has performed with icons such as James Taylor, Bon Jovi, and Billy Joel. Her recordings—Big Blue Moon, Vision, and Something Sarah—seamlessly blend jazz, folk, and electronic influences.

Now based in Tucson, Tolar continues to record, perform, and mentor aspiring vocalists through her studio, where her students have earned national and international recognition. She holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in jazz performance from the University of North Texas and was honored as Downbeat’s Best College Female Jazz Vocalist.

Proceeds from the event will directly support JFCS’s vital programs, which provide counseling, community services, and compassionate care to children, families, and older adults across Southern Arizona. For more than 80 years, JFCS has been a trusted resource in the community, helping individuals navigate life’s challenges with dignity, resilience, and hope.

“Our clients represent the full spectrum of faiths, identities, and life experiences,” said Carlos A. Hernández, JFCS President & CEO. “Our mission is to meet their needs with compassion, respect, and dignity.”

Tickets are on sale now at bit.ly/RhapsodyinHope. General admission is $36, whileVIP ticketsare available for$144and include a post-concert reception with Tolar.

All proceeds benefit JFCS’s essential programs serving Southern Arizona. For more information about JFCS, visit jfcstucson.org.