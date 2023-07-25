IdeaFunding Pitch Competition Applications Now Open

IdeaFunding is one of Arizona’s largest entrepreneurial conferences and pitch competitions and the longest continually running startup event in all of Arizona. 

Every year hundreds of entrepreneurs, mentors, investors and business leaders come together to connect with each other, learn and be inspired by the best new ideas Arizona has to offer. 

The event, to be held Nov. 9, provides entrepreneurs in southern Arizona with the opportunity to learn about the latest and greatest best practices in today’s startup environment, and to present their own business ideas to experienced startup investors.

https://www.startuptucson.com/ideafunding

