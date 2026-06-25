United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Announces New Board, Officers

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona recently concluded its annual meeting with the election of new officers and board members who have joined the organization’s leadership at the start of a new fiscal year.

The new Executive Committee Board is represented by Monica Vargas-Mahar, Market CEO, Carondelet Health Network, reelected as Board Chair; Joe Salkowski, senior director of communications and public affairs, Tucson Electric Power, reelected as Vice Chair; Ty Brown, executive director, JP Morgan Private Bank, reelected as Secretary; Eliezer Asunsolo, VP and senior banking advisor, Northern Trust, reelected as Campaign Chair; Nina Grigsby, CFO, Paragon Space Development Corporation, elected as Treasurer and Finance Chair; Mary Rowley, CEO/Managing Partner, NüPOINT Marketing, reelected as Board Development Chair; and Trish Muir, Teamsters Local 104, reelected as Audit and Ethics Chair.

In addition, the board elected and welcomed six new board members including Brittany Palma, owner and team lead, 1st Heritage Advisors; Corie McGrath, SBA Commercial Loan Officer, Midwest Regional Bank; Jeffery P. Nasse, Chancellor, Pima Community College; Greg Durnan, founder and CEO, Acacia Information Technologies; Kris Singleton, General Manager, Chenega Worldwide Support; and Mario Haller, VP senior business consultant, JP Morgan Chase. Vanecia Kerr, president and CEO, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, will continue to serve as an ex officio member of the board.

“We are grateful for the leadership and service of both our returning and newly elected board members, officers, and committee chairs,” said Vanecia Kerr, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

“Their commitment of time, talent, and expertise strengthens our ability to serve our community and build on the momentum we have created together. They share a deep belief in our mission and a dedication to helping individuals and families thrive. Drawing from a wide range of professional and community experiences, these leaders bring valuable insight and perspective that will help guide our work and expand our impact. We are thankful for their partnership as we continue building a stronger, more vibrant Southern Arizona for all.”

Photo courtesy United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona