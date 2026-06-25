Mattamy Homes Acquires Alamar Neighborhood in Vail

Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest family-owned homebuilder, has acquired Alamar at Rocking K, adding 38 finished homesites across 4.7 acres in the growing Rocking K master-planned community in Vail, Arizona.

The acquisition closed June 10. Presales for the neighborhood are scheduled to begin in July, with model homes expected to open in August.

Alamar at Rocking K joins Mattamy’s Covena Pointe at Rocking K and Oasis at Rocking K neighborhoods within the 5,000-acre Rocking K master-planned community located approximately 25 miles from Downtown Tucson.

Mattamy will offer four single-family home floor plans starting at 1,735 square feet.

“Alamar adds another attractive homebuying opportunity in the sought-after Vail area,” said Anjela Salyer, president of Mattamy’s Tucson Division. “With 38 finished homesites ready for development, we’re excited to welcome future homeowners to this exceptional community and continue growing our presence at Rocking K.”

Within Rocking K, Alamar offers a variety of home designs and personalization opportunities tailored to different lifestyles. Structural and design options include extended sliding glass doors, gourmet kitchens and a range of layout configurations. Buyers will also have access to Mattamy’s Design Studio experience.

The neighborhood offers views of the Rincon Mountains and Sonoran Desert. Residents enjoy access to Rocking K’s family-oriented amenities, including a 19-acre community park featuring pickleball and basketball courts, a splash pad, multipurpose fields and pocket parks.

The master-planned community is a short bike ride from The Loop, a 137-mile trail system that connects regional parks, greenways, transit routes, employment centers, shopping destinations and entertainment venues throughout the region.

Alamar at Rocking K is also located east of Saguaro National Park East, providing residents with convenient access to some of Southern Arizona’s most recognized outdoor recreation areas.

Nearby attractions include Del Lago Golf Club, Fred Enke Golf Course, Lincoln Regional Park, Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, Colossal Cave Mountain Park, Pima Air & Space Museum and Tanque Verde Ranch.

Shopping and dining options are available at Houghton Town Center, along with local restaurants, boutiques, golf courses, wineries and vineyards throughout the surrounding area.

Major employers in the area include Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Raytheon and the University of Arizona Tech Park.

Image courtesy Mattamy Homes