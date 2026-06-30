Downtown Tucson Partnership Gets Approval for FY2027 Business Improvement District Assessments

Tucson’s Mayor and City Council unanimously approved the continuation of Business Improvement District assessments for fiscal year 2027, which begins July 1, at a June 9 public hearing, clearing the way for another year of the services that support Downtown Tucson.

Tucson Electric Power will contribute $61,000 toward the fiscal year 2027 BID assessment program beginning July 1. Its nine-story headquarters at 88 E. Broadway Blvd. stands in the heart of downtown but outside the BID boundary, which was made when the district was formed in 1998.

TEP is under no obligation to participate, but is electing to invest in the district it calls home. Downtown Tucson Partnership recognized that commitment as a sign of TEP’s continued investment in the city’s urban center and a shared vision for a clean, inviting and economically strong downtown core.

“At Tucson Electric Power, supporting the vitality of our community is central to who we are. By contributing to the Downtown Tucson Partnership’s Business Improvement District, we’re helping build a cleaner, more welcoming Tucson and stronger pathways to opportunity for the businesses and neighbors who call downtown home,” said Steven Eddy, director of public affairs for Tucson Electric Power.

Council Member Miranda Schubert recognized the partnership’s impact in her remarks.

“I want to acknowledge how lucky we are to have this Business Improvement District in our downtown area. The Downtown Tucson Partnership is staffed by people who truly love downtown and Tucson, and that love is felt by everyone who encounters the Purple Shirts downtown. The Downtown Tucson Partnership leadership has earned the trust and respect of the businesses that make up our downtown ecosystem, so much so that other areas are taking notice and looking into how we might create other BIDs in Tucson.”

Schubert also highlighted the innovation and collaboration the BID has fostered and recognized DTP’s leadership and staff by name.

“We’ve seen a lot of impressive innovation, collaboration, and creative problem-solving tied to our DTP BID. I want to take this moment to recognize Crystal Moore and her team for their hard work and commitment. Thank you, DTP team, for all that you’ve done and continue to do to uplift our downtown area and all of the treasured businesses, organizations, and efforts that make Tucson, Tucson.”

Together, the Council’s approval and TEP’s decision to contribute point to broad confidence in the BID model and its measurable impact on Downtown Tucson’s growth. DTP President and CEO Crystal Moore was in New York City for the International Downtown Association’s Emerging Leader Fellowship, where downtown leaders from around the world gather to share strategies for strengthening urban centers.

“The lessons and relationships developed through the IDA Fellowship reinforce what we know here in Tucson, that strong partnerships between the public and private sector, property owners, businesses, and community organizations are essential to creating thriving downtowns,” said Moore. “We’re grateful for the trust placed in DTP by our stakeholders, the City of Tucson, Pima County, Rio Nuevo and partners like Tucson Electric Power. Their continued support allows us to invest in the services and initiatives that make Downtown Tucson a destination for residents, visitors, workers, and entrepreneurs alike.”

Through programs focused on cleanliness, stewardship, economic development, placemaking, advocacy and stakeholder engagement, the Downtown Tucson Partnership continues to advance a shared vision for downtown.

Photo by Brent G. Mathis