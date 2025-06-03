United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Announces 26th Annual Days of Caring

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is now inviting local non-profits, schools, child-care centers, long-term care facilities, community gardens, neighborhood associations, and others to benefit from Arizona’s single largest volunteer event, the 26th Annual United Way Days of Caring.

The two-day initiative, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 24 and 25, is expected to pair more than 100 local projects with thousands of caring volunteers to improve the Southern Arizona community. Last year, more than 1,600 volunteers turned out to complete 95 projects, both onsite and virtual, resulting in 4,800 volunteer hours.

The focus of Days of Caring will continue to be on projects that make a positive impact on the community, with an emphasis on outdoor projects such as wash clean-ups, park beautification, and painting projects. Virtual projects can be collection drives, putting together hygiene kits for underserved communities, trainings, and more.

“Our annual and signature Days of Caring event and those who participate in it have now been giving back to Tucson and Southern Arizona for over a quarter of a century and that is something to admire and celebrate,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “Thousands of projects paired up with tens of thousands of volunteers have all come together to enrich and beautify our community, and we are grateful to all who have contributed their time and talents, as well as our many sponsors who have made this possible.”

Project registration for United Way’s Days of Caring is now open and runs through Aug. 22 for both in-person and virtual projects. The deadline for Early Bird Submission is Friday, Jul. 11, and those submitting by then will be entered into a drawing to receive $500 toward their project. For more details and to submit a project for consideration, please click here. Volunteer registration will open on Sept. 8.

In addition, and every week during the project submission window, you can receive one-on-one help, brainstorm ideas, or just check in with any questions.

Those sessions will be held on Tuesdays from 12 to 1 p.m. and Thursdays, from 4 to 5 p.m. More information and links to join the meetings are on the Days of Caring website.