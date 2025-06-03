Oracle Gateway Office Building Sells at Auction

The sale of the office building at Oracle Gateway has been sold to Spotted Fawn LLC. The 22,901-square-foot, two story building at 3870 N. Oracle Rd. sold on May 5.

The office building was vacant at the time of the sale.

Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors, LLC represented the seller, 3838 Oracle Plaza Joint Venture LLC, and the Buyer represented itself in this transaction. Commercial Retail Advisors will represent Spotted Fawn LLC. in the leasing of the property to prospective tenants. The sale was facilitated by the auction company, Ten-X auction.

Commercial Retail Advisors, founded in 2001, specializes in the leasing and sales of shopping centers and retailer tenant representation throughout Southern Arizona.