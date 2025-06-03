Mark Isenberger Named GM of 5151 E. Broadway, Tucson’s Largest Commercial Office Building

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR announces Mark Isenberger’s promotion to general manager of 5151 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson’s largest commercial office building.

After serving as property manager for seven years at 5151, Isenberger’s role has expanded to oversight of all aspects of operations, tenant and community relations, and strategic initiatives.

Scott Seldin, president of Kent Circle Partners, said, “Mark has done a terrific job in raising the profile of 5151 in the community along with the 50th anniversary of the tower and celebrating all the recent new improvements. Under his guidance, he and the team run a professional first-class operation.”

In 2018, Isenberger returned to Tucson after 25 years in Southern California, where he managed high-rise office towers for institutional investors and oversaw a corporate campus for a Fortune 500 insurance company. His expertise spans office, retail and medical property management as well as development, and he has held progressive roles with leading firms such as IDS Real Estate Group, PM Realty Group, Decron Properties, Kilroy Realty Corporation and Douglas Emmett.

“I’m honored to be part of the Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR team and fortunate to work with Kent Circle Partners | Seldin Real Estate, Inc., who remain engaged and committed to both the asset and the Tucson community at large,” said Isenberger.

5151 E Broadway is owned by Kent Circle Partners | Seldin Real Estate, Inc. of Scottsdale, Ariz. Since acquiring the property in 2009, Kent Circle Partners has invested substantially in infrastructure and amenities, ensuring the iconic high-rise remains a top choice for businesses in Southern Arizona.

The building features individual suites, state-of-the-art elevators, a recently renovated fitness center, EV charging stations, a coffee shop, and on-property OOROO Auto Servicing, and professionally managed by Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR.