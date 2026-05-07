United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona ~ 2026 Circle of Excellence Awards

Recognizes workplace campaigns, generous companies, and individuals

In its annual celebration of outstanding community champions who volunteer their time, talent, and resources to build a thriving community, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona selected and honored its 22nd Annual Circle of Excellence Awards winners earlier today at the Tucson Convention Center.

Emceed by local TV and radio personality D-Wayne Chavez, the event served as an exciting backdrop for conferring the following awards. In addition, Eliezer Asunsolo, Vice President, and Senior Banking Advisor at Northern Trust served as the Campaign Chair leading the entire team through a successful campaign for the 2025-2026 year.

The awards included:

Best of the Best Employee Campaign Leader of the Year: Pima County ECAP Committee

Employee Campaign Leader Rookie of the Year: Northwest Healthcare

LIVE UNITED Award: Arizona Complete Health

Building a Better Community Award: Texas Instruments

Cornerstone Award: Caterpillar, Inc.

Time, Talent, Treasure Award: Irene Coppola, President, Better Business Bureau

Champions of Caring Award: The University of Arizona

Partnership Award: Tucson Electric Power & IBEW #116

Best Small Company: Rick Engineering

Best Medium Company: AGM Container Controls

Best Large Company: Freeport McMoRan

2026 Circle of Excellence Award Winners

In addition, awards that had been made separately in the past, the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Copper Awards, were presented at the luncheon. The winners included AGM Containers Control, Gold; REDAR, Silver; Team Fishel, Bronze; and the National Bank of Arizona, Copper.

The Michael J. Harris Spirit of Tucson Award, given to the company that demonstrates excellence in corporate involvement and community leadership, went to the Jim Click Automotive Team. Michael J. Harris was one of the community’s most dedicated citizens, as well as a great friend and champion of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. Last year’s Michael J. Harris Award winner was Rain Bird.

“This year’s Circle of Excellence Awards hold special meaning for me as my first opportunity to join our community in recognizing the incredible businesses and employees who give so generously of themselves to strengthen Southern Arizona,” said Vanecia Kerr, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “Their dedication, leadership, and spirit of service make a lasting impact across our region. They give their time and talents selflessly — always with compassion and heart — and we are proud to honor and celebrate them through the Circle of Excellence Awards,” Kerr concluded.

About United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is building a thriving community by uniting people, ideas, and resources, serving more than 400,000 individuals locally each year. With more than a century of service in this region, United Way of Tucson remains committed to transforming lives and driving lasting change by focusing on key issues: educational success, financial wellness, healthy living, housing stability, and homelessness. As the premier community convener, United Way of Tucson fosters strategic partnerships and mobilizes resources to design impactful, innovative solutions that support community members and strengthen the local economy. By utilizing measurable results, United Way ensures data-driven decision-making and monitors both internal and external partner programs to maximize outcomes. Learn more at www.unitedwaytucson.org

Pictured above from left – Vanecia Kerr, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, Charlotte Harris and Jim Click. Photos courtesy United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona