Register Now for the 2026 Eller Breakfast with the Economists!

Join us for breakfast with EBRC Executive Director Jennifer Pullen as she provides timely analysis and insight into what’s ahead for the Arizona and Tucson economies. New in 2026, the Eller College of Management is partnering with the Chamber of Southern Arizona to feature a business panel moderated by Joe Snell, the Chamber’s President & CEO. Hear directly from regional leaders on economic development strategies, key initiatives, and the latest industry trends shaping the future.

When: Thursday, June 4, 2026

8:00am – 9:45am

Registration opens at 7:30am



Where: Westin La Paloma Resort

Grand Canyon Ballroom, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive. Tucson, AZ 85718

Cost: $110 per person or $1,100 per table of 10

For more information call Eller EBRC events at 520-621-2155 or email outlook@eller.arizona.edu

Registration closes May 28, 2026



Arizona’s economy lost momentum last year. Statewide job growth slowed to its weakest pace since the pandemic recovery, driven mainly by weaker hiring. Tucson saw virtually no net job gains. Population growth continues to slow, reflecting weakening natural increase and a growing reliance on net migration, even as federal policy is constraining it. Housing permit activity is expected to soften as population gains gradually lose steam. While housing affordability remained better than in many other Western regions, many households still struggle to find affordable options. Even with slower growth, the labor market has held up relatively well. Unemployment has risen modestly but remains manageable, while employment cost growth has moderated as hiring demand cools and job churn slows.

Where are the global, national, state, and local economies headed next? How will global and national uncertainty, including conflict in the Middle East, higher gas prices, tariffs, immigration policy changes, and federal economic uncertainty, affect Arizona and Tucson? Are we headed toward a recession or a continued slowdown, and what should businesses plan for? When will housing affordability meaningfully improve, or has it already? Is inflation at risk of accelerating?

