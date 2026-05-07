From Omaha to Indy, Arizona Athletics Delivers a Historic Year

Under the lights at Lucas Oil Stadium, Arizona returned to the national stage once again.

But it was about more than just one weekend.

From last year’s College World Series in Omaha to this spring’s Final Four in Indianapolis, the past year ranks as one of the most successful in the history of Arizona Athletics.

Across athletic programs, the U of A didn’t just compete this past year; they set the pace. Last November, the U of A football and men’s and women’s basketball teams combined to win all 18 of their games in the month, including victories over nationally ranked opponents and decades-long rivals. It was a defining month that reflected something deeper than wins: a shared culture, a unified belief and an organization moving forward together.

That approach has been built within teams and carried across the department.

In men’s basketball, head coach Tommy Lloyd has established one of the most successful and consistent programs in the country. In just five years, his teams have combined disciplined execution with a style of play that resonates beyond McKale Center – now McKale Center at ALKEME Arena – culminating in a Final Four run that energized Wildcat Nation and returned Arizona to the national stage.

Connection between the teams and the community

For forward Ivan Kharchenkov, that connection between team and community has been clear.

“You could feel the connections and the energy everywhere, around campus, around Tucson and around the country,” Kharchenkov said. “It was great to be able to share the special season with Wildcat fans along the way and to truly be part of something bigger than ourselves.”

In the summer of 2025, Arizona’s baseball team made a dramatic late season run to earn a spot in the College World Series, reinforcing its long-standing tradition of success on the diamond. Under head coach Chip Hale, the program appreciates its history while taking a forward-looking approach.

“There’s a standard here that goes back generations, and our responsibility is to uphold it while continuing to move the program forward,” Hale said. “Our players understand what it means to wear Arizona across their chest, and they take pride in competing every day.”

Similarly, Arizona football, under head coach Brent Brennan, embraced a “redline mentality” built on effort, execution and accountability. The Wildcats reclaimed the Territorial Cup and capped their nine-win season with a Holiday Bowl appearance.

“Our culture is built on accountability, high expectations and supporting our student-athletes in everything they’re working to achieve,” Brennan said. “We challenge them every day, but we also make sure they have the resources and support to succeed in the classroom, on the field and beyond.”

Quarterback Noah Fifita described that mindset as foundational.

“Redline isn’t just something we say – it is how we show up every day,” Fifita said. “It’s accountability, trusting the person next to you and playing for something bigger than yourself. We’re a family, and that’s what drives us and keeps us connected through everything we do.”

In women’s triathlon, head coach Wes Johnson continues to lead one of the nation’s top programs, setting a national standard in an emerging NCAA sport by winning back-to-back national championships in the first three years of the program’s existence.

For triathlete Kelly Wetteland, that standard is evident in daily preparation.

“There’s a level of discipline and consistency at Arizona that pushes you,” Wetteland said. “You’re competing at a high level and part of a team that expects the best from each other.”

Volleyball, led by head coach Rita Stubbs, continues to build momentum, pairing competitive performance with a culture centered on connection and development.

As Stubbs has said, “We are building something that is bigger than volleyball. It’s about people, family and representing Arizona the right way.”

Men’s tennis, under head coach Clancy Shields, continued the program’s run of success winning the 2026 Big 12 regular season championship and hosting NCAA Tournament matches in Tucson.

Preparation, accountability, commitment

The throughline across all Arizona programs is clear: preparation, accountability and a commitment to something larger than any one individual or team.

That consistency reflects a deliberate approach to leadership.

Under Desireé ReedFrancois’s leadership, Arizona Athletics has been transformed into a 21st-century model for college athletics, integrating a deep commitment to student success with championship performance, operational discipline and the strategic use of innovative tools and partnerships. This success across competition, the classroom and the department’s finances reflects the clarity of vision and execution she has brought to the program.

“Our collective success reflects the extraordinary work of our coaches, assistant coaches and staff, who show up every day committed to supporting our student-athletes and helping them reach their full potential,” said Reed-Francois. “Together, we have built a culture grounded in high expectations, strong support and a shared commitment to excellence in competition, the classroom and how we operate as a department. I’m incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished and the foundation we are continuing to build for the future.”

Financial stability

Arizona Athletics is operating from a position of strength, generating record levels of revenue through naming rights partnerships and philanthropic support that reflect the program’s national visibility and market appeal. Recent agreements include a $60 million naming rights partnership for Casino Del Sol Stadium and a $27.7 million agreement establishing McKale Center at ALKEME Arena, together representing the largest publicly known sponsorships in each sport in Big 12 Conference history, and a clear signal of Arizona’s competitive standing in the national marketplace.

That momentum is matched by unprecedented philanthropic giving. Arizona Athletics has secured ten seven-figure commitments, the most in a single year, contributing to what is projected to be the most successful fundraising year in department history, with more than $41 million in gifts and pledges. Together, these results underscore a program that is funded to compete at the highest level.

“Equally important, Arizona Athletics is set to balance its budget this fiscal year, eliminating a $39 million deficit in fiscal year 2023. The alignment of competitive success with long-term financial sustainability positions the department to innovate and seize opportunities in a rapidly changing environment.”

That strength extends beyond revenue and operations to what matters most: academic achievement and degree completion.

Record-setting graduation rates

Arizona’s student-athletes continue to perform at a high level in the classroom, achieving a record 3.412 GPA across sports last fall, including 78% of student-athletes with a GPA of 3.00 or higher, 55% at 3.50 or higher and 25% with a perfect 4.00. This reflects a commitment to academic achievement and degree completion. The department’s 92% graduation success rate was the highest in university history.

As President Suresh Garimella has emphasized, “When we invest in student-athletes, we are investing in their success in the classroom, in competition and in life beyond the university. Arizona Athletics reflects our commitment to excellence and opportunity, and to preparing students to graduate, lead and make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

For Lloyd, that alignment is central to continued success.

“The University of Arizona and the City of Tucson are special, not just to me and my family, but for countless people across the state and the country,” said Lloyd. “The sense of community and pride that we can bring to others is something we do not take for granted, because so many people pour their heart and soul into everything we do. And our coaches, student-athletes and staff will continue to work every day to uphold the standards that pave the way for success.”

Taken together, these achievements reflect a program unified in purpose, grounded in accountability and built for sustained success.

Arizona is not just winning; it has built a foundation that will endure.

Photo courtesy Arizona Athletics