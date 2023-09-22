UArizona Research, MIS Get Glowing Rankings by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Arizona’s undergraduate program in Management Information Systems rose to No. 3 overall and No. 2 among public universities in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 rankings.

By Nick Prevenas, University Communications

The University of Arizona earned recognition across several categories in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges ranking, released Monday.

The university’s undergraduate program for management information systems, housed within the Eller College of Management, rose two spots to No. 3 overall and No. 2 among public universities. On the publication’s annual Best Graduate Schools list, released April 25, U.S. News ranked the MIS master’s program No. 1 among public universities and No. 3 overall.

In U.S. News & World Report’s Best National Universities ranking, UArizona is tied for No. 115 overall and tied for No. 58 among public universities. The university is No. 14 among all colleges and universities that are designated as Hispanic-Serving Institutions and No. 25 among state flagship universities. UArizona’s overall score of 62 is a two-point increase from last year and is the university’s best score in the history of the rankings.

“I am proud to see that U.S. News & World Report has ranked the University of Arizona as one of the nation’s strongest public universities,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “Our institution serves a growing and diverse student population that has the opportunity to learn from many of the world’s top research scholars across a wide spectrum of subjects.”

U.S. News & World Report’s methodology added new categories and statistics to rank universities based on research impact and productivity: citations per publication, field-weighted citation impact, publications cited in the top 25% of journals, and publications cited in the top 5% of journals. UArizona ranked in the top 100 overall in each of the four categories and ranked in the top 40 among all public universities in three of the categories.

Citations per publication: 72 overall, 40 public

Field-weighted citation impact: 74 overall, 39 public

Publications cited in top 25% of journals: 60 overall, 37 public

Publications cited in top 5% of journals: 84 overall, 53 public

Each year, U.S. News also releases a Best Value ranking, which considers a school’s academic quality, as indicated by its 2024 ranking, and the 2022-23 net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. The university placed No. 119 on this list – up 24 spots from the previous year.

In The New York Times’ most recent edition of the College-Access Index, which measures economic diversity by analyzing the share of students receiving Pell Grants, UArizona tied for No. 30 among public universities and tied for No. 13 among state flagship institutions.

Other U.S. News & World Report undergraduate rankings include:

Entrepreneurship: No. 17

Business: No. 29

Marketing: No. 40

Accounting: No. 46

Computer science: No. 50

Engineering: No. 50

Psychology: No. 51

Economics: No. 58

Nursing: No. 67

Best Colleges for Veterans: No. 76

Other recent rankings include:

UArizona was ranked No. 96 overall and No. 64 among public universities in the Washington Monthly’s 2023 National University Rankings, released Aug. 27. This ranking analyzes colleges and universities based on their contribution to the public good in three categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service.

UArizona ranked No. 114 overall (up 17 spots from last year) and No. 52 among public universities in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Top Colleges, released Aug. 29.

U.S. News & World Report ranks colleges and universities based on several measures of academic quality. The measures considered for national universities include graduation and retention rates, assessment by peers and counselors, faculty resources (such as class size, benefits and salaries), student selectivity, financial resources for students, alumni giving, and graduation rate performance, which is the difference between actual and predicted graduation rates.