New Budget-Friendly Community, Cabana Bridges, Opens in South Tucson

Now leasing in South Tucson, Cabana Bridges, a 170,784 square-foot multifamily community, offers Tucson residents brand new studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes for the budget-conscious.

Located at 1102 E 36th St, Cabana Bridges, managed by MEB Management Services, is now leasing its first building with move-ins set for the beginning of October and all units available for move-in by the end of November with starting prices at $1,099.

South Tucson has not seen the introduction of a newly built rental community in several years. Cabana Bridges offers a newly constructed living opportunity for those seeking a thoughtfully designed community at an affordable price point.

“As Tucson continues to grow, we want to be mindful to offer living options that fit a range of budgets,” said Amity Dalton, VP of MEB’s new development. “Cabana Bridges may be a budget-conscious community, but no sacrifices have been made when it comes to quality. Cabana Bridges provides all the comforts and conveniences of modern living in a desirable location.”

Residents will be able to enjoy Cabana Bridges’ thoughtfully designed amenities including a 24/7 fitness center, outdoor fitness circuit, yoga yard, boutique swimming pool, modern clubhouse, shared spaces, a community garden, and EV charging stations.

Cabana Bridges residents will be conveniently located near Interstate 10, where they can easily access shopping and dining options, including Costco, Walmart, First Watch and MOD Pizza.

Cabana Bridges is also just a few miles from the University of Arizona.