UA President Suresh Garimella Elected to National Academy of Engineering

University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering, one of the highest professional distinctions awarded to engineers. The academy announced its 2025 class on Tuesday, naming 128 new U.S.-based and 22 international members.

Garimella was recognized by the academy for “contributions to microscale heat and mass transport, academic leadership, and service to the nation.” He joins a distinguished group of engineers whose innovations and leadership have had profound impacts on research, industry and society.

Members are selected by their peers for pioneering advancements in their fields – and for leadership in major engineering endeavors.

“I am honored to have been elected to the National Academy of Engineering,” Garimella said. “It has been a privilege to serve the land-grant mission at Purdue, Vermont and now the University of Arizona. I am grateful to my students and collaborators on whose work this recognition rests, and to my sponsors and the institutions where I have worked for offering the support and environment for our impactful research.”

Garimella, who became the U of A’s 23rd president in October 2024, is also a University Distinguished Professor in the Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering in the College of Engineering. Prior to joining the U of A, he served as president of the University of Vermont, where he spearheaded initiatives to expand research funding, enhance accessibility and elevate the university’s national standing as a top research institution. Earlier in his career, he was the Goodson Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering and executive vice president for research and partnerships at Purdue University.

A highly cited researcher in energy and thermal transport, Garimella has co-authored more than 625 research publications and holds 16 issued patents. He has mentored more than 200 undergraduate and graduate students and postdoctoral scholars, many of whom now hold prestigious faculty and research positions worldwide.

Beyond academia, Garimella has contributed significantly to national and international science and policy initiatives. He has served as a member of the National Science Board and as a Jefferson Science Fellow and Senior Fellow in the U.S. Department of State’s Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas. He is also an elected fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

“I’m proud to see President Garimella honored for his impact as an engineer and a leader,” said David W. Hahn, the Craig M. Berge Dean of the College of Engineering. “The president’s accomplishments demonstrate ingenuity, service orientation and dedication to improving the human condition.”

Garimella’s election to the academy places him among a group of engineers who have shaped their disciplines and advanced technological progress. He joins nine other current and former U of A faculty members in the academy:

Harrison Barrett, Regents Professor Emeritus of optical sciences and medical imaging

J. Brent Hiskey, Professor Emeritus of mining and geological engineering

Thomas L. Koch, former professor and dean of the College of Optical Sciences

Peter Likins, 18th president of the University of Arizona

Cherry Ann Murray, professor of physics and deputy director of research for Biosphere 2

Shlomo P. Neuman, Regents Professor Emeritus of hydrology and atmospheric sciences

Robert R. Shannon, Professor Emeritus of optical sciences

Donald R. Uhlmann, professor of materials science and engineering

Israel J. Wygnanski, professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering

Garimella and the other newly elected members of the 2025 class will be formally inducted during the academy’s annual meeting on Oct. 5.