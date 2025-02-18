Delta Development Team Expands Footprint with Tricon Refrigerated Containers

Delta Development Team, Inc., a Tucson-based leader in medical refrigeration technology, is pushing the boundaries of innovative storage and transport solutions for temperature-sensitive goods with the development of advanced, large-scale refrigerated Tricon containers.

These next-generation systems are designed to meet the rigorous needs of both military and commercial entities, offering reliable and durable refrigeration for a wide range of applications, including the possibility of FDA-regulated blood storage and preservation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.

Known for its industry-leading FDA-listed portable blood refrigerator solutions, DDT is now extending its expertise to the broader logistics sector. The Tricon container format combines standardized ISO compliance with compact and manageable designs, providing enhanced versatility and seamless operation even in the most remote and resource-constrained environments. In collaboration with government partners, prototype systems are undergoing field testing and evaluation, demonstrating the system’s potential to meet the growing demands of modern supply chains.

“With the demand for innovative logistics solutions growing—particularly for blood storage, pharmaceuticals, perishable goods, and other temperature-sensitive supplies—our systems are designed to meet the highest standards of both military and commercial supply chains,” said Montgomery Leija, CEO of Delta Development Team. “We’re leveraging our proven expertise in refrigeration technology and expanding its application through government collaboration, regulatory compliance, and advanced engineering. Our focus is on solving the challenges of today’s cold chain logistics and remote storage needs.”

Key Features of Delta Development’s Large-Scale Refrigeration Containers:

Advanced Refrigerant Compatibility: Designed to optimize temperature control and extend the longevity of stored goods. The system supports current and future refrigerants, ensuring adaptability to evolving environmental regulations.

Designed to optimize temperature control and extend the longevity of stored goods. The system supports current and future refrigerants, ensuring adaptability to evolving environmental regulations. Power Source Compatibility: Operates seamlessly using transport vehicle-provided 28V direct current or grid/generator-supplied AC power, ensuring reliability across diverse logistical scenarios.

Operates seamlessly using transport vehicle-provided 28V direct current or grid/generator-supplied AC power, ensuring reliability across diverse logistical scenarios. Improved Transportation Performance: Enhancements ensure stable and secure transport across various modes of intermodal logistics, reducing risks to temperature-sensitive cargo.

Enhancements ensure stable and secure transport across various modes of intermodal logistics, reducing risks to temperature-sensitive cargo. Standardized Portability: Superior portability tailored to military applications for ease of deployment, where the ISO container format is standardized.

Superior portability tailored to military applications for ease of deployment, where the ISO container format is standardized. Efficiency Design: Reduced fuel consumption requirements improve sustainability and minimize resource demands during logistics operations.

The introduction of these large-scale refrigerated containers underscores DDT’s commitment to innovation and high-performance solutions that strengthen supply chain efficiency and reliability worldwide. By addressing the complexities of modern logistics, DDT continues to set new standards in refrigeration and medical technology.