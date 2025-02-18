Tucson Wildlife Center’s Online Silent Auction Opens

Tucson Wildlife Center will hold its 13th annual fundraising benefit, “Born to Be Wild.” at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort on Sunday, Feb. 23.

This annual benefit raises much-needed funds to support TWC, which was founded in 1998 and is now the only full-service, state-of-the-art wildlife rescue hospital in Southern Arizona.

Though this year’s event is sold out, the public is welcome to peruse the online auction: 2025 Silent Auction – Tucson Wildlife Center

The cost of care for the animals, including food, medicine, veterinary treatment, and supplies approaches $3,000 per day. The center is solely reliant on donations and grants with no federal or state aid. TWC services are available 24/7, 365 days a year, free of charge. In the past few years, all other rehabilitators have closed their doors, so TWC serves all eight counties across Southern Arizona: Pima, Pinal, Gila, Graham, Cochise, Santa Cruz, Greenlee, and Yuma.

TWC’s annual benefit funds one-third of the center’s operating expenses, which provides medical and rehabilitation care for around 4,000 injured, orphaned, and sick wild animals from Tucson and surrounding areas with the goal of returning them back to the wild.