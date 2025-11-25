UA Eller College of Management’s 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon on Dec. 12

PNC Bank presents annual event featuring keynote speakers George Hammond and Jay Hawkins

On Friday, Dec. 12, the University of Arizona Eller College of Management hosts its annual Economic Outlook Luncheon presented by PNC Bank. The 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Ballroom at the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa, located at 3800 E. Sunset Dr.

“This yearly event allows us to create an environment of learning and forward thinking as our keynote speakers offer their analysis and insights on what we can expect for the future of the global, state and local economies,” said Karthik Kannan, dean and Halle Chair in Leadership. “We are grateful for the expert knowledge George and Jay provide, as well as for the support of PNC Bank in presenting this event once again.”

George Hammond is a research professor at Eller’s Economic and Business Research Center, a leader in the digital delivery of information on the Arizona economy. Hammond has specialized in econometric forecasting for more than two decades. He designed, built and used economic models to produce more than 100 forecasts for state and local economies and completed more than 50 regional economic studies on topics including economic and workforce development, energy forecasting and the impact of higher education on human capital accumulation. His analysis and commentary have been featured on “NBC Nightly News,” The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Bloomberg Businessweek and The New York Times.

As vice president and senior economist for The PNC Financial Services Group, Jay Hawkins analyzes U.S. national and regional economic trends. Prior to joining PNC in August 2024, Hawkins served as a senior economist at BMO, where he specialized in U.S. national and regional economic analysis. He was previously the principal U.S economist at Visa for approximately 13 years. He holds a Master of Arts in applied economics from the University of Central Florida, with a concentration in public sector economics, and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Registration for the Economic Outlook Luncheon opens at 11:30 a.m. The early-bird cost is $110++ per person, or $1,100 per table of 10. After Monday, Nov. 24, the price will increase by $5 per person. Registration closes Friday, Dec. 5.

To register for the event or for more information, call 520-621-2155 or email outlook@eller.arizona.edu.

To learn more about the Eller College of Management, visit https://eller.arizona.edu/.