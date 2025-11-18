Historic $60 Million Naming Rights Partnership Creates Casino Del Sol Stadium

University of Arizona and Casino Del Sol, an enterprise of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, announced a landmark 20-year naming rights agreement for Arizona Stadium valued at more than $60 million, the largest such agreement in Big 12 Conference history. Under the partnership, the venue will be known as Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Casino Del Sol joins Arizona Athletics’ top tier of corporate and community investors as a Pillar Partner, with category exclusivity in casino, gaming and resorts beginning next fiscal year. The naming partnership includes new exterior and interior branding, field logos, and digital platforms, along with expanded integration into national television broadcasts.

The collaboration prioritizes the roles the UA – as Arizona’s flagship, land-grant university – and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe have in benefiting students, families, and communities across Southern Arizona. Through new programs and co-created initiatives, the partnership will deepen academic, cultural, and economic links between the university and the tribe.

Arizona Sports Enterprises–Arizona Athletics’ multimedia rights and corporate partnerships partner–conceived, negotiated and executed the agreement. ASE led a comprehensive process including asset valuation, market testing, term modeling, brand safety reviews, and community consultation with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe to structure a long-term, values-aligned deal that advances both organizations’ strategic goals.

The agreement underscores UA’s commitment to building meaningful collaborations that advance the Bear Down Blueprint, strengthens the university’s ties with tribal nations and is an important part of a sustainable financial foundation for Arizona Athletics.

Alongside the partnership, Arizona Athletics will pursue a multi-year facilities enhancement plan to modernize fan amenities, student-athlete spaces and event operations across key venues.

This will include evaluating premium seating, concourse upgrades, accessibility, technology, and back-of-house improvements to elevate the game-day experience and drive long-term growth.

Pictured above – Photo by Dean Kelly / SkyPod Images – courtesy the University of Arizona