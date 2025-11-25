Cavender’s Boot City Opening Second Location, Texas-based Western Retailer Expands in Arizona

Cavender’s Boot City, the premier destination for authentic Western Wear for more than 60 years, is excited to announce the opening of a second location in Tucson.

Best known for its wide selection of handcrafted western boots, these stores will house Cavender’s full line of men’s, women’s, and children’s hats, shirts, jeans, dresses, belts, and western accent accessories, plus work boots and apparel. Customers can expect to see well-known labels such as Ariat, Wrangler, Resistol, in addition to Cavender’s very own line, including Rockin’ C, Rafter C, and JRC & Sons brands. The new stores will offer personalized services including boot fitting, hat shaping, boot stretching, and more.

At Cavender’s, loyalty is rewarded. As a special perk, customers can join My Cavender’s, the brand’s loyalty program. As valued members of My Cavender’s, loyal guests can enjoy exclusive offers, early access to sales and promotions, hassle-free returns, invites to special events, and more.

Cavender’s Boot City’s new location in Tucson is located at 4220 N Oracle Rd. and will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

To learn more information and more about working at Cavender’s, visit www.cavenders.com.