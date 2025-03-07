Jim Click Launches 16th Millions for Tucson Raffle

Automotive dealer Jim Click, Jr. has announced the launch of the latest “Millions for Tucson Raffle” giving local charities another opportunity to raise more than one million dollars this year.

Click announced that this year’s grand prize is one of the most in-demand vehicles today, a 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige, a highly sought-after family MPV which is expected to generate interest and ticket sales from across the country. The second prize in this year’s raffle is two first-class, roundtrip airline tickets to anywhere in the world (some restrictions apply), and the third prize is $5,000 in cash.

“This Kia Carnival Hybrid is perfect for both family use around the city and on the open highway,” Click said, “and the Click family is pleased to offer this extraordinary vehicle to the community which will benefit local Tucson and Southern Arizona charities. Last year, participating charities raised a record amount, more than 1.9 million dollars, and this year we want to raise even more because every dollar raised stays right here in our community. We encourage ticket buyers to check out the many features and options on this Kia Carnival and then buy tickets from their favorite local charity. We are so grateful to our charities, who give back in so many ways.”

In this latest iteration of the raffle, Click will issue 120,000 raffle tickets to eligible non-profit organizations to sell, and participating charities will keep 100 percent of the funds they raise to support their local services and programs. This is the 16th raffle that Click has conducted and they have collectively raised nearly $17 million for local charities since its inception.

Raffle tickets will be issued to eligible 501 (c) (3) organizations beginning Thursday, February 27, and they will be encouraged to sell as many tickets as possible before the Dec. 5 deadline. A drawing will be held for the winning tickets on Dec. 11. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100.

Eligible non-profit organizations wishing to participate in the fundraising campaign can make arrangements to pick up their tickets by contacting the Millions for Tucson Raffle management team at 520-342-5210, or by e-mail at jimclickraffle@russellpublic.com.

Additional information is at www.millionsfortucson.org