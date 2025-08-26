U.S. News & World Report Ranks Basis Tucson North Top High School in Nation

Basis Tucson North was ranked the top high school not only in Arizona, but also the United States in 2025 by U.S. News & World Report.

The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

BASIS Tucson North is a charter school that serves fifth through 12th graders. It’s the flagship high school in a public charter school system with locations across the country. Students at BASIS Tucson North are required to start taking Advanced Placement classes and exams in ninth grade.

By senior year, students can participate in the AP Capstone program or the charter school network’s own senior program. Students in BASIS’ senior program take seminar-style classes for two-thirds of the year and can propose an off-campus project for the last trimester.

A look at more success for the Tucson school, according to U.S. News & World Report:

No. 1 in National Rankings

No. 1 in Arizona High Schools

No. 1 in Tucson Metro Area High Schools

No. 1 in Charter High Schools

No. 5 in STEM High Schools

Read the entire report at https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/rankings-overview.

Pictured above – Courtesy Basis Tucson North