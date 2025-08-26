Two Arizona Engineering Firms Unite for Big Presence in Region

Two Arizona engineering firms are joining forces to create a leading presence in the Environmental, Engineering, Materials Testing, and Land Surveying sectors—enhancing capabilities in construction materials testing, structural inspection and site investigation services for clients across Southern Arizona and the state.

Alta Environmental and Infrastructure, a consulting firm specializing in surveying, material testing, civil and environmental engineering, is joining with geotechnical engineering, structural inspection, and construction materials testing firm Ricker, Atkinson, McBee, Morman & Associates, Inc. The merger closed Aug. 2.

“We are proud to combine our staff with RAMM to expand capabilities and bring our expertise to more markets,” said Alta co-founder Dan Speck.

“Alta has long been a leader in Arizona’s construction industry and we expect to greatly expand our reach to support designers and builders in the states,” said RAMM’s Shawn Morman.

“We remain committed to Arizona and are proud to have worked on projects like the Downtown Links roadway project, Casino del Sol, and major infrastructure improvements for Pima County,” said Sean Fabor, principal at Alta. “This partnership allows us to build on our strengths, broaden our reach, and deliver even greater value to our clients.”

The new company will have over 200 employees and will remain headquartered in Tempe, making Alta E&I one of the largest Arizona-based civil and environmental engineering companies, with a strong and growing presence in Tucson.

Alta began in 2017 when Dan Vermeer and Dan Speck, both retired, decided to combine their experience in the engineering field and create a team to fill the need for engineering, environmental surveying, and materials testing as well as other technical specialties in the construction field.

RAMM was formed in 1994 by four colleagues from a prior local firm and has grown into a well-known, Arizona-based geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, and structural special inspection company serving markets throughout the state, including significant projects in Southern Arizona.