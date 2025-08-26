Regional Transportation Authority Board Approves $2.67 Billion Plan for Voters

The Regional Transportation Authority board of directors, at its Aug. 25 meeting, approved a revised draft of the RTA Next regional transportation plan for voter consideration to fund improvements for the next 20 years.

Voters will be asked to approve the plan in a Mar. 10, 2026, election.

The proposed $2.67 billion, 20-year plan would fund arterial roadway reconstruction, roadway corridor improvements, existing and expanded transit services, environmental protection, small business assistance, and safety, ADA and active transportation improvements. The plan will be funded by a half-cent sales tax investment that requires voter approval to continue RTA improvements. The ongoing investment, however, would not increase the current tax rate.

Funding for each proposed element for the 20-year plan includes:

Arterial Roadway Reconstruction: $177.6 million

Roadway (multimodal) Corridor Improvements: $1.42 billion

Transit: $726 million

Environmental: $50 million

Small business assistance: $10 million

Safety, ADA, Active Transportation: $254.6 million

Included in the plan total is $257.6 million to complete seven remaining roadway corridor projects from the original RTA plan, which Pima County voters approved in 2006. Additional funding is needed to complete some of the 2006 plan projects due to a funding shortfall following the 2008 Great Recession and project cost increases due to recent inflationary spikes in material and labor costs.

Draft plan details can be viewed here.

The approved RTA Next plan will be presented at a Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting Sept. 2 for approval to be included on the ballot in the March election. Ballot measures for countywide elections require Board of Supervisors approval.