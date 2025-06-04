U.S. Awards Raytheon Record $1.1 Billion for More AIM-9X Missiles

BizTUCSONJune 4, 2025
1 minute read

Raytheon was awarded a $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles–the largest contract awarded for the program and will increase production to 2,500 missiles per year.

“This award represents a historic milestone for the AIM-9X program, further emphasizing its importance to the U.S. and partnered nations,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “Through our partnership with the U.S. Navy, we are well-positioned to support this increased demand.”

AIM-9X is the most advanced infrared-tracking, short-range, air-to-air and surface-to-air missile that is combat proven in several theaters around the world. It is configured for easy installation on a wide range of modern aircraft and provides proven layered defense with ground-launched capabilities, including the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS.

A U.S. Navy-led joint program with the U.S. Air Force, AIM-9X is used by over 30 allied and partner nations and continues to gain international interest.

BizTUCSONJune 4, 2025
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Mark Isenberger Named GM of 5151 E. Broadway, Tucson’s Largest Commercial Office Building

June 3, 2025

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Announces 26th Annual Days of Caring

June 3, 2025

Big 12 Champion Arizona Wildcats Baseball Readies for Eugene NCAA Regional

May 29, 2025

Josh Wright Named Chief Facilities and Planning Officer at University of Arizona

May 29, 2025
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button