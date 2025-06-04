U.S. Awards Raytheon Record $1.1 Billion for More AIM-9X Missiles

Raytheon was awarded a $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles–the largest contract awarded for the program and will increase production to 2,500 missiles per year.

“This award represents a historic milestone for the AIM-9X program, further emphasizing its importance to the U.S. and partnered nations,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “Through our partnership with the U.S. Navy, we are well-positioned to support this increased demand.”

AIM-9X is the most advanced infrared-tracking, short-range, air-to-air and surface-to-air missile that is combat proven in several theaters around the world. It is configured for easy installation on a wide range of modern aircraft and provides proven layered defense with ground-launched capabilities, including the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS.

A U.S. Navy-led joint program with the U.S. Air Force, AIM-9X is used by over 30 allied and partner nations and continues to gain international interest.