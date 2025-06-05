Larsen Baker Backfills JoAnn Fabrics with Slick City Action Park

Larsen Baker announced that Slick City Action Park has leased the former JoAnn Fabrics space, 36,454 square feet, at 7255 E Broadway Blvd.

Slick City Action Park is the world’s first indoor slide and air court park. It’s aims to entertain everyone, creating parks and attractions for both the young and young at heart to enjoy while offering new shared experiences for friends and family.

Whether visiting with friends and family, hosting a birthday party, team outing or fundraising event for the community, Slick City’s goal is to provide all guests with exceptional service and a thrilling experience they’ll never forget. It’s estimated to open in 2026.