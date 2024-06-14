Two Southwest Law Firms Merge for Regional Presence

Two prominent law firms based in the Southwest have joined to become Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod Waterfall LLP.

Tucson-based Waterfall, Economidis, Caldwell, Hanshaw & Villamana, a leading Southern Arizona law firm, has joined with Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod, expanding the multijurisdictional litigation and business law firm’s presence and capabilities. Now JKW, its three regional offices will include Albuquerque, N.M., Phoenix and Tucson.

Uniting the law firms of JHKM with Waterfall creates a full-service law firm comprising nearly 50 attorneys serving clients locally, in the region and those with national interests.

“By combining, we are bringing together talented lawyers who prioritize the values of excellence, client service and integrity while also expanding our services and reach,” said John Sinodis, chairman of Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod Waterfall.

“Thoughtful growth, like this, broadens the services we offer and provides the advantage of elevating the resources available to businesses and individuals around the region, which our attorneys currently serve and those who we will serve in the future. Growth is always exciting, but when it happens between firms with shared cultures and principles, it is truly outstanding.”

Waterfall, which has served the Tucson community, individuals, new and expanding enterprises as well as businesses and corporate entities for 55 years, joins JHKM and establishes JKW’s third regional office.

“Our many long-standing clients at Waterfall are accustomed to a level of service and legal skills that are second to none,” said Jill D. Wiley, managing partner of JKW’s Tucson office and leader of the firm’s estate planning practice. “Joining to become JKW allows us to not only continue our tradition of excellence and service to the community, but to take our values to a new level and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Deron Knoner, managing partner of JKW’s Albuquerque office, said “I have known the Waterfall firm since attending law school at the University of Arizona. While this is a great addition to our firm in terms of geography and areas of practice, it is a particularly great addition because of the quality people who are now practicing together at JKW.”

A full-service litigation and business law firm, JKW has attorneys practicing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Phoenix, Arizona and Tucson, Arizona. The firm’s attorneys are regularly recognized for excellence in their areas of practice by their peers as well as in respected legal directories and rankings, such as Martindale Hubble®, Best Lawyers®, Chambers USA and Southwest Super Lawyers®.

JKW is a full-service litigation and business law firm with extensive trial, litigation management, dispute resolution and complex litigation experience. The firm’s attorneys address a wide range of legal matters for businesses and individuals in the areas of antitrust, attorney regulation and ethics, appellate law, business law and litigation, banking, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, civil rights and constitutional law, commercial real estate, construction, corporate law, employment, environmental, comprehensive estate planning, trusts, probate and administration services, family law, fidelity and surety, government relations and lobbying, insurance defense and coverage, medical and professional malpractice, municipal law, personal injury, energy regulatory matters and tribal law, as well as alternative dispute resolution.