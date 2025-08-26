MAP: Measuring Education Progress in Arizona over Past Decade

Has education in Southern Arizona improved over the past decade?

Find out in Tucson’s Education Progress Report, summarized in the chart below.

The MAP Dashboard measures progress and inspires action by providing trusted facts that inform decision-making on key regional issues. Tucson’s Education Progress Report highlights areas where the Tucson area excels and where action may be needed to ensure the region remains competitive with other peer geographies on the MAP Dashboard.

Learn more by exploring the full article on the MAP Dashboard website (https://www.mapazdashboard.arizona.edu/article/measuring-education-progress-over-past-decade).