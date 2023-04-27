Carondelet Health Network Celebrates 143rd Anniversary of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital

Carondelet Health Network is celebrating St. Mary’s 143rd anniversary. On Apr. 24, 1880, St. Mary’s Hospital first opened its doors to treat patients during the tuberculosis pandemic.

The Sisters of St. Joseph’s of Carondelet took a courageous journey across the country to establish St. Mary’s Hospital, which became the first hospital in Arizona. Their unwavering commitment to providing quality healthcare to the Southern Arizona community laid the foundation for the exceptional care that Carondelet Health Network continues to provide today.

As Carondelet celebrates this milestone, the health network wants to thank each and every one of its staff for their hard work and dedication to the region’s patients.

“We are deeply honored to be a part of such an impactful legacy that has grown to a network of hospitals, physician practices, surgery centers, micro hospitals, and freestanding emergency room, to serve the Tucson and Southern Arizona community for over a century,” said David Ziolkowski, CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital. “Our heritage is a testament to the tireless efforts of our staff members who have made it their life’s work to uphold the Seven Sisters’ mission of compassionate care for all.”

Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital is recognized for its cardiovascular care, including its modern and minimally invasive heart and vascular surgery. Its renowned Structural Heart Program highlights Carondelet Health Network’s commitment and success in ensuring their cardiovascular patients receive treatment that meets research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.