Tucson’s Crown Concepts Acquires Radical Arizona

Crown Concepts, a premier performance automotive business based in Tucson, has announced the acquisition of Racing Equipment Sales (trading as Radical Arizona) and the signing of a full dealership agreement with Radical Motorsport, the global manufacturer of world-renowned purpose-built race cars.

The agreement solidifies Crown Concepts’ position as the Southwest’s leading destination for Radical sales, service, parts, engine rebuilds and national-level racing support.

“We’ve supported Radical drivers for years,” said Curtis Brown, CEO of Crown Concepts. “This acquisition formalizes a long-standing relationship and opens the door to an even more immersive experience for drivers looking to go fast, compete hard, and have fun. We’re proud to offer full-spectrum Radical support, from test drives to racing.”

As part of the agreement, Crown Concepts will continue to operate from its 27,500 square-foot, Tucson-based performance facility, while also supporting Radical drivers at Apex Motor Club, Inde Motorsports Ranch, Podium Club and national-level Radical Cup events.

“Crown Concepts has consistently impressed us with their technical expertise, hospitality, and deep connection to the Radical community,” said Tom Drewer, director of the Americas for Radical Motorsport. “We’re thrilled to welcome them as an official dealer and look forward to accelerating Radical’s presence in Arizona and beyond.”

The transaction includes the acquisition of Radical Arizona from long-time steward Jason Plotke, who helped build one of the most successful Radical dealerships, worldwide, in Arizona through his leadership and close ties with Apex Motor Club.

“This transition is the natural evolution of a great story,” said Jason Plotke, co-founder of Apex Motor Club and former owner of Radical Arizona. “Crown has been a trusted partner and a critical component of the Radical success created in Arizona, both on and off the track. Their investment here isn’t just financial, it’s cultural, and it ensures that Radical customers will be well taken care of for years to come.”

Chris McMurry, Apex Motor Club member and board member of Racer Media & Marketing, Inc., which owns the popular RACER brand that includes RACER.com, is a passionate Radical competitor who echoed Jason’s sentiment.

“As a driver and longtime fan of the Radical platform, I’ve seen firsthand how Crown Racing elevates the experience. Their commitment to excellence, whether in the garage or on the grid, is second to none which is highlighted by the multiple Pro1340 Radical Cup North America Team Championships they have earned.”

Crown’s expanded offering will further support Radical racers at top Arizona tracks, with endorsements from partners throughout the motorsports ecosystem. “Crown has been a pillar of performance at Apex since day one,” said Matt Williams, president of Apex Motor Club. “Their acquisition of Radical Arizona is great news for our members and great news for Arizona motorsports.” CJ Dorland, president at Inde Motorsports Ranch, added “We’re looking forward to seeing many more Radical cars on the track here at Inde for our members to enjoy. Crown Concepts brings next-level expertise to the paddock and the pits.”

This announcement marks a milestone in the decade-long legacy of Crown Concepts, which has grown as both an award-winning custom car builder and as a national motorsports brand with deep ties to the racing community and performance streetcar scene.