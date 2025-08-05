The Gregory School Names James Foreman New Head of School

The Gregory School welcomes James Foreman as its new Head of School.

With over 17 years of experience in independent schools, most recently at the Galloway School in Atlanta, Foreman brings a wealth of expertise in academic leadership and school administration, spanning program development, enrollment management, and internal and external relations, along with a passion for cultivating community and creating a school climate rooted in belonging.

Foreman began his tenure at The Gregory School in July with the vision to foster a school sustained by character values, academic responsibility, and a commitment to the greater Southern Arizona community, which he and his wife, Jennifer, are excited to join.

The Gregory School, a private, non-profit, independent school serving students in grades 5-12, was founded in 1980 as St. Gregory High School, with the mission of educating the whole child intellectually, physically, emotionally, socially, artistically, and ethically. By 1988, the school’s founders and the Episcopal Diocese parted ways. Soon after, a middle school was added. While the school’s name changed to The Gregory School in 2014, its mission remains the same.

Through its 9:1, student-to-teacher ratio and average class sizes of 15, The Gregory School cultivates a mindset of innovation, open-minded inquiry, and purposeful action. As leaders, critical thinkers, and innovators, The Gregory School students develop the creativity, ingenuity, and originality of thought to tackle and resolve some of the world’s toughest challenges. Gregory School alumni span the globe as leaders in medicine, technology, business, politics, media, the arts, and more.

Flagship programs at The Gregory School include the Entrepreneurial Institute, the E.E. Ford Foundation-funded Friday Exploration program, Farmyard & Garden-to-Table, a collegiate-style writing center, an MIT Network-affiliated fabrication lab, and competitive and no-cut athletics, among others. Over 40% of The Gregory School student body participates in its music program.