Tucson’s Agave Heritage Festival Returns April 10-13

For the past 17 years one of the most meaningful rites of spring has been the Agave Heritage Festival (AHF) which returns this year on April 10–13. With over 100 varieties of Agave in the Tucson basin, the official designation in 2022 as the City of Century Plants, the festival has validated this heritage and has continued to bring awareness and understanding of the millennial old relationship between people and the Agave’s ecology,

The four-day experience includes a wide variety of programs for all interests – a wealth of offerings including tasting events, educational presentations by acclaimed agave authorities and producers, heritage culinary events and more. See the full calendar of dates and details at agaveheritagefestival.com .

A SAMPLING OF AHF 2025 SIGNATURE EVENTS

Bar-takeovers return withexceptional tasting experiences fromthe master mixologists at Little Rituals and BarCoa of Phoenix, Madre Oaxacan Restaurante and Mezcaleria of Los Angeles. Considered three of the top bars in the world, the takeovers highlight unique agave spirit cocktails and neat pours from both regional and central Mexico such as Los Cantiles 1905 Bacanora, Tequila Ocho and Mezcal Vago.

Agave Fiesta Grande Tasting. The event that started it all back in 2008, finds a new home at Borderlands Brewery. Over 50 artisanal and ancestral agave spirits will be offered from 14 different brands.

The Agave Renaissance Summit which took place in Alamos, Sonora last year, moves to Tucson on April 11. Organized by AHF Co-Chair Dr. Ben Wilder, the focus of this event is to strengthen Tucson and Southern Arizona as a region of Century Plants: uniting communities across borders to foster agave sustainability, cultural heritage, and economic resilience for future generations. “”To me, a region of century plants means uniting communities across borders to foster agave and ecosystem health, cultural heritage, and economic resilience for future generations”, Wilder explained. For additional information on this special event visit https://www.agaveheritagefestival.com/summit

Heritage Dinner at Maynards highlights the culinary excellence of the 4-day celebration with festival partners with Maynards Kitchen and Bottle Shop and La Gritona Reposado Tequila – a female & family-owned distillery run by Melly Barajas, Center for Regional Food Studies, and Southwest Center. This 5-course dinner includes cocktails and neat pours highlighting Chef Roderick’s innovative menu which showcases the regional bounty of the Sonoran Desert.

In partnership with the Tucson City of Gastronomy and the Pueblos de Maize festival, the AHF culminates with a Collaborative Dinner at the Carriage House. Curated by Chef members of GUT (Gastronomic Union of Tucson), the dinner will be hosted by Tequila Ocho/Mezcal Vago and feature a menu celebrating the ingredients of the Mesoamerican diet – maize, squash, beans, agave, and more.

The festival returns to Tumamoc Hill for a unique perspective on the culture, science and community of the area. Home to the Desert Laboratory since 1903, Tumamoc Hill is an 800-acre ecological preserve located in the heart of Tucson. Named for the Tohono O’odham word for place “Chemamagi Du’ag” which literally translates to “Horned Lizard Mountain”, Tumamoc Hill is a site of profound cultural importance.

A 2,500-year-old village sits atop the site, The entire preserve is a rich cultural landscape reflecting four millennia of communities that have inhabited the hill and is registered as a US National Historical Landmark. Robert “Beto” Villa will lead a guided comprehensive tour of the hill and the trincheras built to support agave cultivation.

Emphasizing the very roots of Tucson’s culture, the traditional Agave Planting will take place at Mission Garden – the birthplace of Tucson’s culinary heritage. Additionally, the following day, a not to be missed lecture by agave and archaeological experts Paul and Suzy Fish will open your eyes to the cultural landscape around us, changing the way you see Tucson and the greater Southwest. Additionally on the same day, a free educational series will be offered at Maynards Kitchen and Bottle Shop, in part led by University of Arizona SBS Professor Ryan Kashanipour discussing cross-border agriculture, food, fiber, and more.



About the Agave Heritage Festival

The mission of the Agave Heritage Festival, now in its 17th year, is to bring people together to explore and celebrate the cultural, ecological, and economic significance of the agave across borders. Founded in 2008 the Tucson-based Agave Heritage Foundation has grown to include the ever-expanding exploration and uses of the Agave plant in its many forms. The festival has since become a city-wide destination event that spotlights the southwest region through the lens of the agave plant. The Agave Heritage Festival celebrates the unique importance and sustainability of the agave plant and borderlands culture with seminars, tasting events and world-class culinary events. For the complete schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit agaveheritagefestival.com. @agaveheritagefestival #agaveheritagefestival.