Tucson Values Teachers, Tucson Sugar Skulls Host Teacher Appreciation Night, June 20

Tucson Values Teachers and the Tucson Sugar Skulls are teaming up to celebrate Southern Arizona educators with a special Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday, June 20, when the Sugar Skulls take on the Arizona Rattlers.

A portion of every ticket sold through the Teacher Appreciation Night offer will be donated to Tucson Values Teachers to support programs that recognize, reward, and invest in PreK–12 teachers across Southern Arizona. Tickets are currently available at a discounted price, and community members can also donate tickets so that teachers may attend the game for free.

“The Tucson Sugar Skulls are proud to support the incredible teachers and educators who make a difference in our community every single day. We’re excited to welcome them to our June 20 game for a night of energy, appreciation, and Sugar Skulls football,” said Edmund Marquez, president of the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

“We are deeply grateful to the Tucson Sugar Skulls for using their platform to celebrate teachers and for investing in the work we do year-round,” said Teresa Hill, CEO of Tucson Values Teachers. “Teacher Appreciation Night is an opportunity for our community to come together, cheer loudly, and turn that support into real resources for classrooms and educators across Southern Arizona.”

Teacher Appreciation Night will take place at the Tucson Sugar Skulls’ home game on Saturday, June 20. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets or donate tickets to teachers, please visit TVT’s website.

Photo courtesy of Gilbert Alcaraz