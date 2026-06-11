Arizona Athletics Celebrates Historic Revenue Year

Fueled by one of the most successful competitive years in department history, Arizona Athletics raised a record$46 million through the Wildcat Club during the 2025-26 academic year. The previous record was $41 million in 2022. The $46 million raised this year exceeds the Wildcat Club’s nine-year annual average of $30.6 million by nearly 50 percent.

The department hit this fundraising milestone alongside more than $87.7 million in corporate partnerships secured over the past two quarters alone, reflecting growing momentum around Arizona Athletics’ long-term strategic vision and investment in the student-athlete experience, while fueling broader momentum across the university tied to its strategic imperatives, “Delivering on Our Promise.”

“Success for Every Student is our North Star, and this historic year for Arizona Athletics reflects that mission in action,” said R. Ken Coit Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois. “The extraordinary support from our donors and Wildcat community representsan investment in student-athletes, providing them the opportunity to excel academically, compete at the highest level and grow as leaders prepared to make a meaningful impact long after graduation.”

The record-breaking fundraising year included 10 gifts of $1 million or more. Through its Bear Down Blueprint, which includesincreased outreach, strategic investment and expanded revenue generation, Arizona Athletics has strengthened its long-term financial position while adapting to the evolving landscape of college athletics. The department is now operating with a balanced budget after carrying a deficit of approximately $39 million just over two years ago.

“This support directly impacts the experience we provide our student-athletes every day,” said Senior Associate Athletic Director and Chief Development Officer Mike Smith . “From scholarships and academic support to nutrition, mental health resources and career development, these investments help us graduate leaders, compete for championships and strengthen the connection between Arizona Athletics and our community.”

Arizona Athletics also continued to expand its long-term revenue strategy through Arizona Sports Enterprises (ASE). While managing the multimedia rights for Arizona Athletics, ASE has secured $87.7 million in facility naming rights between Casino Del Sol Stadium and McKale Center at ALKEME Arena, a total believed to be the highest-yielding publicly documented naming rights portfolio in college athletics history. ASE also signed a comprehensive partnership expansion with Banner – University Medicine, the Official Healthcare Provider of Arizona Athletics.

The department’s recent revenue-generating momentum comes on the heels of its landmark contract extension with Nike through 2033. The agreement, the largest publicly known Nike partnership in the Big 12, significantly increases Arizona’s annual Nike allotment while providing enhanced branding and marketing support that elevates the visibility of Wildcat student-athletes and the Arizona brand nationwide.

The fundraising and revenue growth coincided with one of the most successful competitive years in department history. Arizona Football won nine games and earned a Holiday Bowl berth; Volleyball advanced in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018; Men’s Basketball reached the NCAA Final Four for the first time in 25 years; Men’s Tennis advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in program history; Men’s Golf made the final four at the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2004; and Arizona Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams are sending 19 student-athletes to the national championship later this month(tied for most in program history).

Arizona student-athletes also continued to excel academically, posting a department-record 3.412 grade point average in Fall 2025. This spring, 126 graduates earned degrees across more than 60 majors, reflecting Arizona Athletics’ commitment to graduate leaders, win championships and galvanize the community.

“Arizona Athletics is making meaningful progress because of the commitment, innovation and hard work of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters,” Reed-Francois said. “We are grateful to the Wildcat community for the trust and support they continue to show our program as we work to position Arizona for sustained excellence and long-term success at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics.”

Image above and article courtesy Arizona Athletics