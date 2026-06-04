Fox Tucson Theatre, Hughes Federal Credit Union Announce $5 Million Naming Partnership

Fox Tucson Theatre and Hughes Federal Credit Union announced a landmark $5 million multi-year naming rights partnership for a transformational new event center connected to the historic Fox.

The new Hughes Federal Credit Union Event Center at the Fox Tucson — the Hughes Center at the Fox — will serve as the Stone Avenue entrance for the expanded performing arts complex and as a gathering space for performances, community events, and educational programming of all types and sizes.

The gift is one of the most significant corporate contributions made to a Tucson arts organization.

“This is a transformational moment for the Fox and for our entire community. Hughes Federal Credit Union’s extraordinary generosity is not only an investment in a building but also in our city’s cultural vibrancy, economic prosperity, equitable access, education, and the future of the performing arts in Southern Arizona. Both Hughes and the Fox have been part of Tucson’s fabric for generations. Hughes has been around for nearly 75 years, and the Fox for nearly 100. That shared commitment to what is unique about this community makes our collaboration truly special.”

— Bonnie Schock, Executive Director, Fox Tucson Theatre

This leadership commitment marks a major milestone in Fox Tucson’s $26.6 million capital campaign, bringing the campaign to approximately the halfway mark. Hughes has issued a challenge to the broader community to match their commitment with gifts or pledges of $100,000 or more, made before Dec. 31, 2026, to expedite the groundbreaking and construction timeline.

“This gift represents both confidence in the Fox’s vision and a call to action. We are deeply grateful to Hughes Federal Credit Union for its leadership. Their challenge inspires others to step forward as we work to secure additional six- and seven- figure commitments that will bring this project to life.”

— Dave Volk, Board President, Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation

The expansion will significantly deepen the Fox’s capacity to serve youth and families across Tucson. The Fox’s KITT program — Kids in the Theatre — already brings more than 15,000 young people into the performing arts each year through school matinees, Storytime, autism-friendly events, family shows, educator workshops, and summer camps. Thousands of complimentary tickets go annually to Title I schools, teachers, and caregivers through community partners, ensuring that a child’s zip code never determines their access to the arts. The new event center will substantially expand that reach, adding programming space for youth education and community partnerships.

Together with the existing historic Fox Tucson Theatre, the Hughes Center at the Fox will create a multi-faceted performing arts complex projected to welcome more than 150,000 guests annually — generating an estimated $18 million annual economic impact for the region. A full summary of the facility’s features is included in the accompanying project fact sheet.

“At Hughes, we believe a community’s health and economic vitality depend on more than financial services — they depend on access to education, the arts, and the kinds of experiences that open doors for young people. The Fox has been making that happen in Tucson for nearly a century. This partnership is a natural extension of our priorities and our deep roots here. We are proud to be Tucson’s hometown favorite for nearly 75 years, and we are proud to help secure the Fox’s future so it can continue to bring the arts to life in our community.”

— Elisa Ross, Chief Experience Officer, Hughes Federal Credit Union

For nearly 75 years, the credit union has invested in the financial futures of Tucsonans at every stage of life — from early childhood financial literacy programs that give young people their first understanding of money and independence, to community partnerships that extend opportunity across the region. Hughes is a longtime supporter of organizations, including Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, which builds confidence and leadership in young women, and Earn to Learn, which helps low-income students access and complete higher education. The Fox Tucson partnership deepens that same thread: a belief that access to transformative experiences, whether financial, educational, or artistic, should never be determined by circumstance.

The Fox Tucson Theatre, originally opened in 1930 and celebrating the 20th anniversary of its full restoration this year, stands as one of Southern Arizona’s most treasured cultural landmarks and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The expansion is designed to preserve its legacy while positioning the organization for its next century. Architectural design approval from the City of Tucson is anticipated in 2027, with groundbreaking in 2028 and a grand opening in 2030, coinciding with the Fox’s 100th anniversary.

Image courtesy Swaim & Associates