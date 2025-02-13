Sprouts Expands with First-Ever Sierra Vista Store

Sprouts Farmers Market has been signed by JLL as the signature anchor tenant for Tribute Plaza, a new neighborhood shopping center being developed by SimonCRE in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

The lease marks the city’s first Sprouts store.

With over 440 stores in 24 states, Phoenix-based Sprouts is one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food. It will lease 23,225 square feet at Tribute Plaza, a new 13-acre retail center that also includes a second available anchor space, multiple shop space opportunities and four stand-alone pad parcels.

Tribute Plaza sits at 4001 E. Buffalo Soldier Trail, at the northeast corner of Highway 92 and Buffalo Soldier Trail – two major arterials in Sierra Vista.

JLL Executive VP Regan Amato represented Sprouts in its lease negotiations.

“Tribute Plaza offers exceptional advantages that are perfect for the next Southern Arizona Sprouts location,” said Amato. “It sits adjacent to the Tribute master planned community, next to the new 1,800-student New American Leadership Academy, and within a true growth market serving more than 62,000 residents within a 10-mile radius and a built-in customer base from the nearby Fort Huachuca US Army installation.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sprouts to Tribute Plaza, and proud to be a part of their effort to bring fresh local produce and better for you products to growing communities like this one,” said Austin Gottsacker, director of acquisitions and leasing for SimonCRE. “We look forward to signing additional tenants at Tribute Plaza, where we intend to create a truly diverse retail environment and go-to shopping destination for Sierra Vista.”

The Sprouts Sierra Vista is slated to open in 2027. It follows numerous new Sprouts Arizona leases completed by JLL, including store locations in other growing tertiary markets such as Yuma, Arizona. The new Yuma Foothills Sprouts store will sit at the northeast corner of Fortuna Road and Interstate 8, creating the second sprouts within the greater Yuma area.