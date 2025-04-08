Simmons Pump & Supply Opens Third U.S. Location in Willcox

Simmons Pump & Supply, one of the nation’s top providers of state-of-the-art pump systems and water well supplies, has opened its third U.S. location in Willcox, Ariz. The company, headquartered in Lubbock, Tex. since 1953, also operates a facility in Garden City, Kan.



Located at 754 E. Maley St. in Willcox, Simmons has taken over an existing 30,000-square-foot office and warehouse facility to house its sales, management, production, engineering and distribution operations. The property also includes an adjacent 10,000-square-foot turbine pump testing facility, which will be managed by Simmons’ longtime pump manufacturing partner, SIMFLO.



Over the next year, upgrades and renovations will take place to further expedite product delivery, expand inventory selection, and allow Simmons to better service its growing customer base in the western U.S. market. Planned improvements include a redesigned test pit specifically engineered to accommodate the rigorous testing of 4″ to 9″ submersible pumps. This enhancement will provide greater reliability for customers by ensuring equipment precision and performance before it enters the field.



Additionally, the warehouse will undergo extensive improvements aimed at streamlining turbine and water system operations. These renovations include a restructured layout to enhance organization, facilitate smoother workflows, and optimize storage for expanded inventory.



“We’re extremely grateful for the tremendous amount of growth and success our company has experienced over the past few years, and our expansion to Willcox will no doubt aid in better serving customers throughout the southwestern and western U.S.,” said Joe Riker, president of Simmons Pump & Supply. “This new location in Willcox is ideal because it allows us to receive and deliver products in an expedited manner, expand our inventory, enhance our testing capabilities, and become the trusted one-stop resource for all things pump and supply.”



Simmons opened the doors to its Willcox location on Apr. 1 with 18 employees working across sales, management, production and distribution operations. Simmons has plans and space for growth. Key members of the Simmons leadership team in Willcox include Joe Riker (president), Tony Torres (general manager), Elizabeth Valdez (outside sales), Rafael Encinas (inside sales), and Angela Hammond (accounting).



Founded in 1953, Simmons combines precision, innovation, and craftsmanship to deliver top-quality custom-built pumps and pumping systems for agricultural, residential, municipal, and industrial applications. Simmons offers a full range of pump systems and repairs, from .5-HP to 200-HP submersibles and 4” to 16” line-shaft turbines to centrifugal pumps and motor testing, along with a complete line of accessories for residential and agricultural needs. Serving exclusively water well contractors and industrial and municipal professionals, Simmons provides full-service systems, water well supplies, a testing lab, scheduled deliveries, and comprehensive vendor support.