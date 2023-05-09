Tucson on Ballot of Conde Nast Traveler’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards

Visit Tucson has announced that the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards survey is now live with Tucson on the ballot.

The city is featured in the following categories:

• Tucson is in “Best Cities”

• 22 hotels and resorts in Tucson are in “Best Hotels” and “Best Resorts”

• Miraval and Canyon Ranch are in “Best Destination Spas”

• Tucson International Airport is in “Best Airports”



Voting is open now through June 30, 2023. To vote visit www.cntraveler.com/vote, click on the relevant category, search for Tucson, or the business or airport name. Winners will be announced online in October 2023 and recognized in the November 2023 issue of Condé Nast Traveler.