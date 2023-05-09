Rancho Sahuarita Self Storage & RV Opens

Rancho Sahuarita Self Storage & RV has opened for business in the Rancho Sahuarita masterplan. The new facility, located at 14233 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. offers both climate-controlled and drive-up units in a variety of sizes. All units are ground level with wide driveways and ease of access.



Jeremy Sharpe, managing partner for Rancho Sahuarita. said that the facility is a valuable new amenity for the community’s residents, who will find convenience in having storage solutions right in their backyard. “After many months of hard work and dedication by the team, we are excited to be opening Rancho Sahuarita Self Storage & RV, and proud to offer a high-quality and diverse range of storage unit spaces designed to meet a variety of customer needs.”



The facility offers climate-controlled units ranging from 5×5 up to 10×30 feet, and drive-up units ranging from 10×10 to 12×30 feet, as well as RV and boat parking spaces available for lease (both covered and uncovered available).



Accessible by electronic gate seven days a week, Rancho Sahuarita Self Storage & RV also has additional amenities including 24-hour security monitoring, covered loading and unloading areas, a dump station for the RV parking, motion-detected lighting, and more. Management on-site can assist customers as needed, and resources such as dollies and carts are available for customers’ convenience. Packing and moving supplies can also be purchased on-site.



Jeff Helgeson, principal of 180 Self-Storage LLC, said: “Our team has been anxiously awaiting the opening of the Rancho Sahuarita Self Storage & RV, as well as the Open House event. This will give us a chance to meet our neighbors and the rest of the Rancho Sahuarita community, and take them on a tour of the Class A property.”



