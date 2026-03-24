Tucson International Airport Launches Drive to Support TSA Employees

With the Department of Homeland Security currently unfunded and federal employees across the country experiencing financial strain, Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) has launched a food drive to support the Transportation Security Administration, who continue to serve travelers without interruption.

TSA agents play a vital role in keeping every air traveler safe. Even during the current DHS funding lapse, these dedicated professionals continue to show up each day to perform their essential duties. TAA is committed to supporting the TSA during this difficult time and is asking the Southern Arizona community to join in these efforts.

“As our TSA officers continue fulfilling their responsibilities during this challenging period, we want them to feel valued and supported,” said Danette Bewley, TAA president and CEO. “We know that our community cares deeply about the people who keep our airport safe, and this donation drive is one way we can help ease the burden.”

Multiple donation dropoff locations have been set-up at the airport for employees and local residents who wish to contribute. Requested items include:

Nonperishable food

Readytoeat meals and snacks

Canned proteins

Pasta, rice, and pantry staples

Toiletries and basic household necessities

Baby supplies (diapers, wipes, formula, baby food)

Pet supplies (pet food, treats, basic care items)

All donations will be distributed directly to TSA employees working at Tucson International Airport (TUS).

The donation drive will continue for the duration of the DHS funding lapse, with additional updates provided as needed.

For more information about dropoff locations or donation guidelines, please contact Marketing@flytucson.com.

Photo by Brent G. Mathis