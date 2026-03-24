Ondas Inc. to Acquire World View Enterprises

Ondas Inc, a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire World View Enterprises, Inc., a leader in high-altitude balloon intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and stratospheric remote sensing.

The transaction builds on the companies’ previously announced $10 million strategic investment and partnership agreement and reflects strong alignment in vision, operating tempo, and customer focus.

The acquisition will bring together Ondas and World View around a shared—and highly complementary—vision for a unified, multi-domain, AI-powered intelligence architecture. World View has evolved beyond a single-domain sensing company toward integrated, persistent stratospheric ISR, while Ondas has been building a portfolio of autonomous systems across air and ground domains with a core belief that the future of ISR is not platform-by-platform, but networked, interoperable, and decision-centric. Together, the companies will combine stratospheric persistence with tactical autonomy to advance an integrated intelligence platform spanning stratosphere, air, and land—designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of defense, homeland security, allied governments, and critical infrastructure operators.

“Persistent sensing, AI-enabled analysis, and autonomous response are rapidly becoming foundational capabilities for modern defense and security operations,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. “World View will accelerate our systems-of-systems roadmap by extending our architecture into the stratosphere, adding long-endurance, wide-area persistence to our layered ISR strategy across air and ground domains. Just as importantly, World View will strengthen our U.S. footprint and bring established engagement with US Department of War combatant commands and allied defense customers globally. Combined with our partnership with Palantir, we are building a scalable, AI-driven intelligence platform that connects sensing, decision-making, and response across mission-critical environments.”

“Joining forces with Ondas will allow us to accelerate our growth trajectory and execute our vision at a much larger scale,” said Ryan Hartman, CEO of World View. “With access to Ondas’ broader platform, resources, and global go-to-market capabilities, we will be able to move faster on product development, expand our reach with defense and allied customers, and deliver integrated, multi-domain intelligence solutions more efficiently. By aligning our stratospheric platforms with Ondas’ systems-of-systems architecture and leveraging our partnership with Palantir, we are well positioned to scale deployment, deepen customer engagement, and capture the growing demand for persistent, layered ISR capabilities worldwide.”

World View adds stratospheric persistence and wide-area sensing through its Stratollite® platform to Ondas’ portfolio of autonomous aerial systems, counter-UAS technologies, and ground robotics—creating a truly layered ISR capability across stratosphere, air, and land. Together, the companies will be positioned to deliver integrated mission workflows that connect persistent detection, tactical collection, AI-enabled data fusion, and autonomous response at scale.

This combination will strengthen Ondas’ position as a vertically integrated, multi-domain defense platform with the ability to accelerate productization, scale manufacturing, and execute globally across the Department of War, DHS, allied defense customers, and critical infrastructure operators. Leveraging its recently announced strategic partnership with Palantir, Ondas is building a scalable, AI-driven intelligence architecture that converts multi-domain sensor data into real-time, decision-ready outcomes.

Global demand for persistent, multi-domain ISR is expanding rapidly, driven by defense modernization, heightened airspace security requirements, and the accelerating adoption of AI-enabled sensing and autonomous systems. Customers are shifting decisively away from fragmented, platform-centric solutions toward integrated architectures that deliver continuous awareness and coordinated response across domains.

With the integration of World View—one of the most advanced and operationally proven providers of high-altitude, long-endurance stratospheric sensing—Ondas will be uniquely positioned to lead this transition. The combined platform delivers a differentiated, interconnected ISR capability that integrates stratospheric persistence, tactical autonomy, counter-UAS systems, and mission-critical connectivity into a scalable, AI-driven architecture.

This will position Ondas to capture a significant share of a large and growing global market by enabling end-to-end mission workflows that connect wide-area detection, identification, and response across complex, multi-domain operations.

Following closing, World View will operate within Ondas’ Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ondas, with the combined company implementing an integrated operating structure designed to support continued growth and execution. World View’s high-altitude platform development and customer programs will continue as part of a broader alignment of engineering, AI, data fusion, and mission systems capabilities across the Ondas portfolio. World View will also support the strategic roadmap of Ondas as the Company continues to expand its technology and services portfolio.

‍Photo courtesy World View