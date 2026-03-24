Pima Community College Fit Lab Unveiled to Prepare Students for Manufacturing Careers

Pima Community College marked a major milestone in workforce development on Mar. 19, with a ribbon-cutting celebration for its new Flexible Industry Training (FIT) Lab, a cutting-edge training space designed to prepare students for careers in advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

The event brought together college leadership, industry partners, elected officials, and community members to celebrate the opening of the 10,000-square foot facility that reflects the region’s growing demand for a highly skilled workforce. Attendees toured the lab and saw firsthand how the space is equipped with modern tools and equipment that mirror real-world industry environments.

“PCC’s FIT Lab is another excellent example of regional collaboration that creates real, tangible outcomes for our community,” said Pima County Economic Development Director Heath Vescovi-Chiordi.

“Through the combination of federal, state, and local investment, coupled with private industry collaboration with American Battery Factory, a Pima County economic development project, we are now seeing this amazing facility come to life that will better serve PCC’s learners and all of our Pima County businesses and residents and help to bring additional prosperity to our county.”

The FIT Lab will support hands-on learning in areas such as automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing, giving students the opportunity to build practical skills that translate directly to high-demand careers. Speakers at the event emphasized the importance of partnerships between education and industry in creating pathways to good-paying jobs and strengthening the local economy.

Photo courtesy Pima Community College.