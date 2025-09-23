Arizona Commerce Authority Leads Regional Delegation to Taiwan

Amid rapid economic momentum and record Foreign Direct Investment activity between Arizona and Taiwan, the Arizona Commerce Authority led a delegation of more than 50 Arizona business, academia, and community leaders on an economic trade visit to Taiwan.

Delegation participants from Southern Arizona included representatives from Pima County Economic Development, University of Arizona, and the UA Center for Innovation.

A highlight of the trip was signing a Declaration of Collaboration among several partners, including PCECD, UA, the National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, the Arizona Trade and Investment Office and the ACA.

The declaration outlines a shared purpose and commitment to strengthen collaboration in Economic Growth, Workforce Development, Research and Innovation, and Exchange Programs. Of these commitments, a central initiative will be the Talent and Innovation Hub in Arizona, jointly organized by UA and NYCU, with support from Pima County Economic Development, ATIO and ACA. The Hub will serve as a platform for research, education, and industry co-creation.

“This declaration among partners is an important step forward, not only in furthering economic growth through a partnership between academia and government, but also in solidifying research and development between the UA and NYCU in a critical industry that will create a better-prepared workforce and set the stage for sustainable growth and future innovation,” said Pima County Economic Development Director Heath Vescovi-Chiordi. “We are extremely proud to be a part of this initiative.”

The visit also featured a full schedule, including meetings with Taiwan-based businesses, attending SEMICON Taiwan, and advancing workforce development partnerships and collaboration opportunities in areas such as AI, semiconductors and more.