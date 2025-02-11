Tucson Federal Credit Union Unveils Remodeled Midtown Branch

Tucson Federal Credit Union has announced the completion of its newly remodeled Midtown Branch, located at 3801 E. Speedway Blvd. This marks the first of six existing branches to undergo a complete transformation, reflecting TFCU’s commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative banking solutions to its valued members.



To bring this vision to life, TFCU partnered with Structure First, a Credit Union Service Organization specializing in branch transformation and project management. Structure First coordinated the selection of local firms Seaver Franks Architects and Epstein Construction, emphasizing TFCU’s dedication to investing in the Tucson community.



“Choosing a CUSO was a strategic decision,” said TFCU CEO Matthew Gaspari. “They understand the unique needs of credit unions, ensuring the final design aligns with our operational goals and member expectations.”



The remodel introduces TFCU’s new universal service model, replacing traditional teller lines with open, collaborative spaces. A lobby manager will personally greet members and guide them to a member advocate for personalized, “shoulder-to-shoulder” assistance. This approach empowers all TFCU employees to serve as account managers, comprehensively addressing members’ financial needs.



“Our goal is to create a space where doing business feels like a partnership,” said TFCU COO Krystal Adams. “It’s about removing the barriers of traditional banking to foster a welcoming, one-stop-shop experience.”



The modern, timeless design features desert neutrals and gray tones, chosen for their aesthetic appeal and durability. Every detail, from the open floor plan to the material selection, prioritizes the member experience while reflecting TFCU’s brand identity.



The grand opening celebration on Mar. 15, will be the culmination of a week-long series of festivities at the Midtown branch. TFCU’s commitment to serving the greater Tucson area is evident in its ongoing branch transformation initiative, with continued renovations planned for 2025 and 2026. Furthermore, TFCU is expanding its reach with new branches opening in Oro Valley in April 2025 and Vail in the summer of 2025, bringing the TFCU difference to these growing communities.”



“For over 87 years, TFCU has been a cornerstone of the Tucson community,” said Gaspari. “These renovations and expansions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to evolving with our members’ needs and providing them with the best possible banking experience.”