ICCU Expands to Arizona in Merger with Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union

ICCU, the 18th largest credit union in the nation, officially welcomed Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union employees and members on Feb. 1. The merger completion follows a TOPCU member vote that overwhelmingly approved the combination of the two credit unions.

“We’re excited to welcome TOPCU to the ICCU family and to invest in the Tucson community,” said Brenda Worrell, ICCU president and CEO. “At ICCU, our mission centers on helping our members achieve financial success. We do this by providing access to financial services and education, as well as by supporting the communities that our members call home.”

ICCU has a long history of reinvesting in the communities in which its members live and work, and it has committed to investing at least $1 million in Tucson nonprofits and community organizations over the next five years. Beyond financial support, ICCU lends time and talent to address community needs. In 2024 alone, ICCU team members, referred to as its “Green Team,” volunteered more than 36,000 hours in their local communities. Additionally, ICCU provided 1,500 hours of financial education to high school students across its footprint and participated in 1,600 community events.

“As a credit union, our success is directly linked to the strength of our communities. We are proud to commit to the Tucson community and to build upon the charitable foundation TOPCU has established over the past 90 years,” said Worrell. “Our commitment to invest $1 million over the next five years is just the beginning.”

With over $12 billion in assets and 670,000+ members, ICCU offers a full suite of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including wealth management. With this merger, ICCU expands its network of branches from Idaho and Washington to Arizona. While ICCU has not had a formal presence in Arizona previously, it has had a vested interest with 2,200 of its members already living in the state.

All TOPCU team members have been welcomed into the Green Team and will continue to serve the combined organization’s more than 20,000 members in Arizona.

While the merger is officially complete as of Feb. 1, full system integration will take place in September 2025. No immediate action is required by TOPCU members, who are encouraged to continue with business as usual. Members will receive updates throughout the transition process and are welcome to call or stop by their local branch with any questions.