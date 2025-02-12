Tucson Botanical Gardens Nominated for USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards

Tucson Botanical Gardens has earned a nomination for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest for Best Botanical Garden.

Individuals (18 and older) have the opportunity to cast their votes daily throughout the contest period, which concludes on Mar. 10 at noon EDT (9am MST). The 10 winning gardens will be revealed on Mar. 19. Votes can be submitted at: https://10best.usatoday.com/qr/45287/

Nominees are selected by a panel of experts, including editors from USA TODAY, 10Best.com, and a panel of experts. Tucson Botanical Gardens is among the 20 outstanding nominees in the Best Botanical Gardens category.

For more information visit https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/about-usa-today-10best-readers-choice-awards/.

Michelle Conklin, president and CEO of Tucson Botanical Gardens, said, “We were thrilled and honored to be ranked No. 4 in 2023 and 2024. To receive this recognition once again from a distinguished national panel is a powerful testament to Tucson Botanical Gardens’ enduring reputation as a ‘big garden on a small footprint.’ This accolade highlights not only our garden’s unique beauty but also the vibrant spirit of Tucson itself. We are deeply grateful for this national recognition and extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who support us with their votes.”