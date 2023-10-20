Tucson Electric Power Partners with Local Trades for Energy Efficient Projects

For businesses, reducing energy usage is critical to reduce costs and enhance sustainability.

It can sometimes be hard to know where to start, with the thought of an entire energy efficiency makeover overwhelming for busy business owners.

Tucson Electric Power created the TEP Trade Ally program to make the process easy and convenient. It connects business owners with trusted resources to assist them in making their businesses more energy efficient.

Edith Garcia, senior program manager, said the Trade Ally program is popular because it takes the guesswork out of selecting a qualified contractor. In addition, it makes applying for rebates simple.

“We partner with local contractors and service providers to leverage their expertise,” Garcia said. “These partners then work with our business customers, guiding them through energy efficient upgrades and solutions. It’s a straightforward process that simplifies energy efficiency upgrades.”

M&M Lighting has been a Trade Ally since 2019 and has worked with K-12 schools throughout Southern Arizona.

M&M President Faith Roberts said her company completed 40 energy efficiency upgrades last year alone, in part because of the additional visibility that comes with participating in the program.

“When you’re a trade ally with TEP, it adds credibility,” she said. She added that TEP clearly outlines incentives so business owners understand what they are and how to qualify. “The whole point is that it’s easier to reduce demand on the energy grid through energy efficiency versus things like load shed,” Roberts said. “It’s also important for business owners to know there are funds to help them make these changes.”

Businesses wishing to become TEP Trade Allies must submit an application with references. Sometimes TEP directs applicants to obtain additional training. Once TEP approves the business as a TEP Trade Ally, businesses can contact contractors directly for bids on their energy efficiency projects.

Businesses interested in becoming TEP Trade Allies can learn more about the program and download the application here.